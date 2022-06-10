Jordan urges opposition to up their game

– calls on citizens to play greater role in struggle for better Guyana

Kaieteur News – The main opposition, A Partnership for National Unity +Alliance for Change must use all legitimate avenues available to demand their respect and earnestly bring to bear, pressure against a seemingly “defiant” administration that has placed the interest of the country on the back burner.

When it is all said and done, the parliamentary opposition is still the body citizens look to for redress and challenge the government. As such, former Finance Minister, Winston Jordan has urged the opposition to up its game. Jordan made the statement in response to a number of issues which he believes the opposition has been dropping the ball and allowing the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) to act as it pleases with little accountability, whether in parliament or its direct responsibility to citizens.

The former finance minister told the newspaper that given the opposition’s difficulty to have the government make certain disclosures on projects, some dealing specifically with cost and financing; the difficulty in accessing project documents and information and the refusal of government to constitute certain commissions that promote transparency and accountability, the opposition must secure greater backing from citizens and use every legitimate route to force the government’s attention.

Additionally, Jordan has urged citizens to increase their participation in the struggle for their fair share of the country’s benefits, as well as their right to an input regarding the affairs of the country. Jordan told the newspaper that during the period of the Coalition government, different groups sprung up acting as “guardrails” with prominent persons and statements speaking against the Coalition, even at the international level. “Today, almost all those guardrails have died or gone silent,” Jordan charged. Just a snippet of those brave persons remain to speak up for citizens and against the actions of the government. Even the international community, that was vocal in the past, has all been missing in action despite reports regarding the assault on the country’s oil sector for instance. In this sector, Jordan continued, outside of the Kaieteur News, the Stabroek News to some extent, Article 13 and a few others, there seems to be no one speaking up for Guyanese and their oil wealth.

The former minister said government must flood the Parliament with motions and questions to demand answers from the government. The courts may be overloaded, but Jordan said the government must still utilize this avenue as such routes are official records and registration of the concerns. He highlighted that, “if the government is going to say we don’t give a damn what you say and we don’t care, then you are wasting time in Parliament.” Jordan even pointed out when former President Desmond Hoyte, while in opposition vacated the House and lost all opposition seats when he refused to return. Jordan said Hoyte lost his seat, but he got his point across. Additionally, he opined, the international community would frown upon the government alone making decisions in Parliament and so the opposition’s concerns may gain greater precedence. Jordan related however, that once the opposition continues to attend the Parliament with no meaningful advancements from government, then the administration will continue with their dismissive attitude, while claiming that the opposition’s presence in Parliament made them part of the process. “You need to raise the game,” Jordan told the opposition. “You are wasting time in Parliament if no one listens to you. The opposition must fight for their respect,” he insisted.

In relation to citizens, Jordan questioned why politicians and civil society must brave the elements fighting for their rights, when they would not stand for themselves. He made the statement in specific relation to issues such as government’s refusal to raise the national minimum wage from $44,200 to $60,000 and the unregulated handing out of cash grants to favoured groups. Jordan said that the issue is not that those who received money do not deserve, but they must understand that for example, fishermen who previously made $100,000 are being given this $150,000 one off payment, while they will return to square one next month, with no other benefits coming for the rest of the year. Instead of this, citizens must demand from their government proposals that offer consistent grants to offset cost of living pressures. Covid -19 restrictions had prevented certain resistance action, but as those restrictions have been lifted Jordan said citizens must come out and picket for their rights. He said they too could utilize the court and other such avenues. What is heartening, however, is that some citizens are beginning to ask serious questions when they meet people like Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, Jordan noted. “They are beginning to confront him and telling him, he is wrong and that it is not right.” Jordan said that Guyana is currently in a struggle and all hands are needed on deck if the country is to prevent rise from its resource wealth and avoid the very pits other countries have fallen into.

Jordan said him speaking against the posture of the government landed him before the courts, with “the (Special Organised Crime Unit) SOCU on my back, I can’t get a rest.” He said this has not deterred him as he continues to speak out against injustices and offer his advice despite the harassment of litigation brought on by the government having a negative effect on his health.