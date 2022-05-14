Cuban arrested at CJIA with ‘forged’ Canadian visa

Latest update May 14th, 2022 12:28 AM
May 14, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A male Cuban national, in whose possession a forged Canadian visa was found, was on Friday arrested by police at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri.
According to police, the man destined for Panama City was scheduled to depart the CJIA via a Copa Airlines flight, CW179, at 03:50hrs. It was revealed that he proceeded to the check-in point at the airport and presented to a representative of the airline his passport and a visa purportedly issued by the Canadian Embassy based in Georgetown, Guyana.
However, the passport and visa were suspected to be forged upon examination. As such, the representative made contact with the Canadian Embassy for verification and it was confirmed that the visa was forged.
The suspect was immediately handed over to police and arrested. His passport was lodged at the Timehri Police Station General Property Book.
An investigation is ongoing.
May 14, 2022GCB’ Snr Women’s T20 Inter-County cricket By Sean Devers at Albion On day drenched with sunshine at Albion, Demerara, led by 45 from skipper Cherry Ann Fraser and 4-7, including a hat-trick, from...
May 14, 2022
May 14, 2022
May 14, 2022
May 14, 2022
May 14, 2022
Kaieteur News – Those are not the words of Frederick Kissoon. They were said by Mr. Ralph Ramkarran on a panel discussion... more
Kaieteur News – The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Georgetown Public Corporation (GPHC) does not need to advocate... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The right of women in the United States to have an abortion, which has existed for 49 years, has now... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]