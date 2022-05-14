Latest update May 14th, 2022 12:28 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Cuban arrested at CJIA with ‘forged’ Canadian visa

May 14, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A male Cuban national, in whose possession a forged Canadian visa was found, was on Friday arrested by police at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri.
According to police, the man destined for Panama City was scheduled to depart the CJIA via a Copa Airlines flight, CW179, at 03:50hrs. It was revealed that he proceeded to the check-in point at the airport and presented to a representative of the airline his passport and a visa purportedly issued by the Canadian Embassy based in Georgetown, Guyana.
However, the passport and visa were suspected to be forged upon examination. As such, the representative made contact with the Canadian Embassy for verification and it was confirmed that the visa was forged.
The suspect was immediately handed over to police and arrested. His passport was lodged at the Timehri Police Station General Property Book.
An investigation is ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

B’ce crush E’bo by 9 Wkts, Dem beat Select XI by 89 runs

B’ce crush E’bo by 9 Wkts, Dem beat Select XI by 89 runs

May 14, 2022

GCB’ Snr Women’s T20 Inter-County cricket By Sean Devers at Albion On day drenched with sunshine at Albion, Demerara, led by 45 from skipper Cherry Ann Fraser and 4-7, including a hat-trick, from...
Read More
GCOS Independence 5km race set for National Park tomorrow

GCOS Independence 5km race set for National Park...

May 14, 2022

Competitive day expected at GAPLF Masters/ Intermediate championships tomorrow

Competitive day expected at GAPLF Masters/...

May 14, 2022

NSC Three-Stage Cycle race pedals off today in Berbice

NSC Three-Stage Cycle race pedals off today in...

May 14, 2022

Dominoes action set for May 22 at Melanie

Dominoes action set for May 22 at Melanie

May 14, 2022

Amazon Kings excited for this year’s tournaments – Canada-based Guyanese Legay

Amazon Kings excited for this year’s...

May 14, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]