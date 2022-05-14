Cuban arrested at CJIA with ‘forged’ Canadian visa

Kaieteur News – A male Cuban national, in whose possession a forged Canadian visa was found, was on Friday arrested by police at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri.

According to police, the man destined for Panama City was scheduled to depart the CJIA via a Copa Airlines flight, CW179, at 03:50hrs. It was revealed that he proceeded to the check-in point at the airport and presented to a representative of the airline his passport and a visa purportedly issued by the Canadian Embassy based in Georgetown, Guyana.

However, the passport and visa were suspected to be forged upon examination. As such, the representative made contact with the Canadian Embassy for verification and it was confirmed that the visa was forged.

The suspect was immediately handed over to police and arrested. His passport was lodged at the Timehri Police Station General Property Book.

An investigation is ongoing.