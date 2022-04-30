SEN Unit closes off Autism Awareness month with Acceptance Outreach

Kaieteur News – The Special Education Needs Unit (SEN) of the National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD) on Thursday closed off Autism Awareness Month 2022 with an Acceptance Outreach held at NCERD in Kingston, Georgetown.

According to a Ministry of Education release, National SEN Officer Ms. Savvie Hopkinson said that the activities held during the outreach are aimed at accelerating the formation of the desired attitudes, bring about changes and produce actions beneficial to those of who have Special Education Needs or live with disabilities and especially those on the autism spectrum.

She said that Thursday’s event provided the opportunity to share information to members of the public and inform them of available services to persons with disabilities. The event featured an information booth, teaching and learning resources and highlights on autism and how to become more accepting of persons affected.

Representatives of the Regional Special Education Needs and Disability Diagnostic and Treatment Centre including its Coordinator, Mr. Keon Cheong, were also present to conduct assessment and evaluative procedures for children. The Step by Step Foundation which serves and supports children on the autism spectrum also participated to provide information and guidance.

The Ministry of Health also partnered with the Ministry to provide ear and eye testing services.

Head of Curriculum, Ms. Omwattie Ramdin, prior to declaring the event open, said that the day must come when there will no longer be a need for awareness activities as there will be greater acceptance by society.

She said that she was very proud of the SEN Unit and the work done to help learners who have special education needs and bring awareness to autism and other learning disabilities.