Businessman ‘accidentally’ shoots GRA’s scanner

Kaieteur News – Police are currently trying to contact a businessman who is accused of accidently damaging a Guyana Revenue Authority’s (GRA) scanner on Wednesday.

The scanner, valued $1.3M, was at the time located in the guard hut of the GRA’s Camp Street, Georgetown office.

The man has been identified as a 55-year-old Harlem, West Coast Demerara (WCD) resident and, according to police, he accidently shot the scanner around 15:43hrs.

Special constables who were stationed in the hut told police that the man had gone there to conduct business and had lodged his firearm with them before entering the building. After transacting his business, he reportedly retrieved the weapon and while putting in his magazine, a round went off and hit the scanner.

Instead of sticking around, the man, according to police, decided to leave the premises.