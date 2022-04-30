Latest update April 30th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Businessman ‘accidentally’ shoots GRA’s scanner

Apr 30, 2022 News

The GRA Camp Street, Georgetown office.

Kaieteur News – Police are currently trying to contact a businessman who is accused of accidently damaging a Guyana Revenue Authority’s (GRA) scanner on Wednesday.
The scanner, valued $1.3M, was at the time located in the guard hut of the GRA’s Camp Street, Georgetown office.
The man has been identified as a 55-year-old Harlem, West Coast Demerara (WCD) resident and, according to police, he accidently shot the scanner around 15:43hrs.
Special constables who were stationed in the hut told police that the man had gone there to conduct business and had lodged his firearm with them before entering the building. After transacting his business, he reportedly retrieved the weapon and while putting in his magazine, a round went off and hit the scanner.
Instead of sticking around, the man, according to police, decided to leave the premises.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

First practice match for Harpy Eagles set for Monday

First practice match for Harpy Eagles set for Monday

Apr 30, 2022

CWI Regional 1ST Class season to resume on May 18 in T&T After several training sessions, the Guyana Harpy Eagles will intensify preparations with two practice games before the squad to depart...
Read More
Systems in place for 13th annual Phillip Arokium memorial Cycle road race

Systems in place for 13th annual Phillip Arokium...

Apr 30, 2022

Zeeburg, Ghiswan 84, Hubbard 70, Ranee 64 highlight first round

Zeeburg, Ghiswan 84, Hubbard 70, Ranee 64...

Apr 30, 2022

Magnum Independence Cup continues tonight

Magnum Independence Cup continues tonight

Apr 30, 2022

Quarterfinalists to play on Tuesday

Quarterfinalists to play on Tuesday

Apr 30, 2022

GFF announces ‘Return to Play’ for all Regional Associations

GFF announces ‘Return to Play’ for all...

Apr 30, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]