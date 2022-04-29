Crane bar robbery suspect remanded

Latest update April 29th, 2022 12:49 AM
Apr 29, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – One of the suspects allegedly involved in last Friday’s robbery at a bar in Crane, West Coast Demerara (WCD) was on Thursday remanded to prison.
Police identified him as a 22-year-old taxi driver of West Ruimveldt Georgetown, Tarique Manawar-Khan. Manawar-Khan made his court appearance at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court where he was charged with robbery under arms by Magistrate Faith McGusty. He was not required to plead to the charge and was remanded until his next court date, May, 23, 2022.
According to reports, three men armed with a handgun had stormed into a bar, Riddim Flow Chill Spot at Crane Housing Scheme and robbed its owner of 12 gold chains worth some $1.5M. They fired shots in the air and then escaped in a waiting car. Police had later located the car abandoned at Barber Shop Street, Crane and arrested two men. A third suspect is still on the run.
Apr 29, 2022A number of matches were played as action in the Vishnu Super Store Upper Corentyne Cricket competition continued over last weekend. Results of matches showed that No43 Scorpions defeated Just Try by...
Apr 29, 2022
Apr 29, 2022
Apr 29, 2022
Apr 29, 2022
Apr 29, 2022
Kaieteur News – Do you know what several high-ranking executives of the AFC told me in the month of February 2020?... more
Kaieteur News – It is said that when you fail to prepare, you must be prepared to fail. The President’s visit to... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – CARICOM states led the way in the Organization of American States (OAS) on 21... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]