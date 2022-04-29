Latest update April 29th, 2022 12:49 AM

Crane bar robbery suspect remanded

Apr 29, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – One of the suspects allegedly involved in last Friday’s robbery at a bar in Crane, West Coast Demerara (WCD) was on Thursday remanded to prison.

Remanded for armed robbery, Tarique Manawar-Khan.

Police identified him as a 22-year-old taxi driver of West Ruimveldt Georgetown, Tarique Manawar-Khan. Manawar-Khan made his court appearance at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court where he was charged with robbery under arms by Magistrate Faith McGusty. He was not required to plead to the charge and was remanded until his next court date, May, 23, 2022.
According to reports, three men armed with a handgun had stormed into a bar, Riddim Flow Chill Spot at Crane Housing Scheme and robbed its owner of 12 gold chains worth some $1.5M. They fired shots in the air and then escaped in a waiting car. Police had later located the car abandoned at Barber Shop Street, Crane and arrested two men. A third suspect is still on the run.

 

