Duo pleads not guilty to murder of Tuschen resident

Kaieteur News – Two men, who were charged for the 2016 murder of Dewaun Anthony Baksh, 22, of Lot 55 Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo on Monday pleaded not guilty to the charge that was read to them.

Rocky Lallu and Somar Shako were arraigned before Justice Jo Ann Barlow at the Demerara High Court. Lallu is being represented by attorney-at-law Ravindra Mohabir and Shako is being represented by attorneys-at-law Narissa Leander and Sophia Findlay – while the State is being represented by Latifah Elliott and Marissa Edwards.

The duo denied the charge which stated that on January 1, 2016, they murdered Dewaun Anthony Baksh. The matter continues today.

According to reports, Baksh was stabbed to death around 22:00hrs on New Year’s Day in 2016 at a bar in Greenwich Park.The young man was at the time “liming” at the hotspot with his younger brother, Rafeek, and two friends when he was attacked by a group of three men who had an old vibe grievance with his brother.

There was an altercation during which Baksh was stabbed to the neck, shoulder, head and under the right arm. He was pronounced dead at the Leonora Cottage Hospital.