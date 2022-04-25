The rewards of oil belong to ALL Guyanese

Dear Editor,

There is an old adage that says “It is better to remain silent and thought a fool than to open your mouth and remove all doubt”.

In Sahadeo Bates missive (KN 4/22/22) he seems to be upset about not receiving any oil money and went into a long diatribe about buildings being left to rot and contracts that took years to complete. About Venezuela “embarking on massive infrastructual work that remains a white elephant today.” I suggest Mr. Bates takes the time to find out what really happened to Venezuela.

The problem with many Guyanese today is they have grown so accustomed to living in the squalor Guyana has become that they have no desire to see changes made for a cleaner and better Guyana – they are quite comfortable living in their squalid surroundings just as long as Government supplies them with money. Guyana needs better roads, clean drinkable water in every region of Guyana, a better electrical system that doesn’t cut off every day for hours on end, etc. etc. – our needs are endless.

Mr. Bates blames both the APNU+AFC and the PPP/C for (as he puts it) “whatever scrapings Guyana is receiving from her ‘Oil Boom’ “. May I remind you, Mr. Bates, it was the APNU+AFC Coalition that signed the lopsided contract because eighteen million ($18,000,000) US dollars was offered to them as an incentive bonus to fast sign the contract which they did without first reading the contract and then tried to conceal it from the Guyanese people.

From the very inception ExxonMobil’s only concern was to out-fox the APNU+AFC Coalition in order to rob and plunder Guyana of its wealth of Oil Resources. If anyone wants to point fingers about who is to blame for the predicament of our oil wealth, point it at ExxonMobil for the dirty scammers they are – just read what former US secretary of state – Rex Tillerson allegedly said: ”Human rights must not stand in the way of American Interests.” Are these the words of a conscientious human being or are these the words of a man without a soul?

YES, the rewards of oil belong to all Guyanese, especially the young and vulnerable, not by giving them some paltry amount, but by providing nutritious meals at food centres across Guyana where the elderly can also go to get a warm meal after the children have been fed.

My brothers and sisters in Guyana let us all strive for a better Guyana which will benefit not only the present generation but all generations to come. As I said many times I am not for any political party, I only want what is best for all Guyanese and for my beloved Guyana.

Sincerely,

Gloria Holder