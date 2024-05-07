PPP owes teachers an apology for staging a crass skit ridiculing teachers at its congress

Latest update May 7th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 07, 2024 Letters
We, in the APNU+AFC, view the insensitive, crass and callous skit that was dramatised by misguided PPP members in full view of their leaders including the Ministers of Labour and Education as being most distasteful, disgusting and disingenuous.
The skit is a clear demonstration that the PPP is anti-workers (teachers), uncaring and that is out of touch with the many challenges faced by our teachers every day, in and out of the classrooms. It also shows that anyone who stands up to the corrupt and incompetent PPP will be targeted for attacks. This administration must understand that that action and their involvement in diatribes like these are tantamount to being discriminatory, reckless and irresponsible.
The nation must raise its voice in condemnation. We, in the APNU+AFC, are disappointed that the Congress, the highest decision-making forum of the PPP, amounted to a roadside comedy show and a mere sham, as it offered nothing of substance to benefit the people of this country. On the contrary, the Coalition has always seen our teachers as being important and critical to Nation Building and will always hold them in high esteem.
As such, we call on the PPP to offer an apology to our teachers for the insensitive demonstration during its Congress. To our teachers, be assured that your Government-in-waiting, the APNU+AFC will offer you an agreement that entails higher salaries and better working conditions that will be arrived at through the process of Collective Bargaining. Be reminded that we value your service and will always hold you dear to our hearts.
Regards,
Office of the Opposition Leader
GRA catch EXXON trying to hunch GUYANA over 11 BUS dollars in one shot!!!!
