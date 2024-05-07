Clarity and appreciation missing

Dear Editor,

I have listened to the speeches given over the weekend and I have seen the videos of the events leading up to the grand event. It is very concerning and unclear where the Party in power is headed. If they are putting the leftist agenda of the Party up for vote and considering moving away from their communist past, then why is the President making speeches saying that the party will never abandon its core beliefs.

It is important in this current geopolitical climate to be very clear as to where we stand as a country. Otherwise, it will be perceived as deceptive and cause an inclination to shift power more to those who are capitalist and to those that are more trustworthy. It must be made clear where the government is headed so that everyone may make an informed decision in 2025.

It was also stated that the party of the government is the strongest that it has ever been. We must all remember that our country was at its most united state during the 40’s and 50’s when there was only one major party and one united voice for independence. In this unity, there was strength and our people were at their strongest. Let’s not forget those days and how we have reached to this point in our history! We must, as a people, continue to strive for unity and overcome the division that has weakened our nation. Being in tune with the current state of affairs in the country is a must for any leader to be successful in the future. Money and the distribution of wealth does not buy loyalty, but instead brings those who will take and not show appreciation in the future if the message of the messenger distributing the wealth is not resonating.

If the message of the messenger does not bring real change to the everyday lives of the poor and provide relief to those suffering on a scale that reduces the gap between the poor and the rich, the messenger and his message will be neglected. The ways of Guyana have always been rooted in mutual success. We must prevent ourselves from departing from the core principles that have allowed us to be successful during both bad times and good times. Communism, Socialism and Capitalism have their pros and cons. We must be selective in what we do, who we do it with and how we do it. Our honesty and integrity must take precedence over any of these economic philosophies.

There was also mention of the lack of experience in other parties. We must also remember that those lacking in experience were given opportunities to run major sectors of the country and in some cases this has led to an uproar from workers in the fields all the way to an uproar from directors in the board room. Inexperience has also led to death on the worksite, yet a contract that wreaks of manipulation and deceit is given, and an invitation to lunch with the President is gained. The brazenness and the lack of shame of it all is only surpassed by the stench of the unclean trenches in the country.

Humility must not be lacking and the enabling of those willing to help shape our future must be a priority. No one has a monopoly on good ideas. The inexperience shows on both sides of the aisle and its cost is significant. The environment has been compromised, integrity is lacking, corruption is flourishing and the success of future generations has not been secured. The mixed message of the “new” one Guyana motto must not replace what the founders of our country have sacrificed to create. We must all show respect for the past and those who were instrumental in creating our independent country.

An out-of-control ego can be destructive and power can be intoxicating. I remember the first time I saw the moonwalk performed by Michael Jackson. It was amazing, but after he was charged with child abuse the amazement left. The message we send and those we uphold as examples must be worthy of our values. We must all help those in leadership to guard against an enlarged ego and the lure of too much power. A leader that truly loves his country knows when to cede control and when to intervene.

CRG will always be grateful to those whose shoulders we stand on. The united voice of our people from when we were together in our pursuit for independence will always be the foundation upon which we stand. We encourage those who also hope to help shape the future of our country to also embrace the ideals and values that have gotten us to where we are today. The Jagans might not be perfect, but we should not turn our backs on them. The Burnhams might not be perfect, but we should not turn our backs on them. There is good and bad in everything, we must seek the good, understand it and make it our priority while neglecting the bad.

Shame on those who turn their backs on the good that was done in the past. Shame on those who would be ungrateful for the opportunities that have gotten us to where we are today. Shame on those who would sell the future of our people and our people’s children for a fleeting dollar. Shame on those who care not for the good that we can do as a united Nation, but only care for the riches that they can individually gain. Selfishness is never a winning proposition. We must find opportunities to make each other successful, because our individual success depends on mutual success. Our nation can be one united people if we so desire to have a shared destiny in which we all benefit.

Sincerely,

Mr. Jamil Changlee