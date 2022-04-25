Putin campaign Z

Dear Editor,

At the start of the Putin war against Ukraine, I had expressed hope that he would suffer the fate of Napoleon who launched a disastrous Russian Campaign in 1812. It appears likely that Putin will suffer the same results with the courageous response shown by the Ukranian forces supported by the united efforts of democratic nations who responded with a mighty show of force on all fronts.

History will hopefully record a defeat for Putin in his special operation and that it will be labelled with the Z that they paint on their war machines for the world to remember the leadership of Mr. Zelensky.

Dr. Davendra Sharma