Janet Jagan Memorial Secondary Girls Tournament… Berbice High School overcomes NA/Canje to win title

Kaieteur News – At Welfare Centre Ground, Berbice High School captured the title in a low-scoring final in the New Amsterdam/Canje Zone of the 2022 Season Opener of Windball cricket, the Janet Jagan Memorial Secondary School Girls Tournament, which was organised by Sports Officer Alistair Munroe.

Vryman’s Erven Secondary batted first on a well prepared pitch and scored 22-5, off their allotted five overs as Emeika Lindie top scored with 12.

Berbice High School replied with 24-0, as Player of the finals, Delicia Batson, made 15. In the third place play off, Canje Secondary School defeated Tutorial Academy Secondary School.

Canje batted first and made 66-1, with Christine Williams scoring 47 not out (6sx5) and Melesa Ramnarine contributing 19.

Tutorial Academy in reply were restricted to 37-4. Subinua Karran top scored with 11 and Carlinie Saroop supported with 10.

The programme was also graced with the presence of West Indies Female player Tremayne Smartt who gave the students a pep talk and reminded them that she and so many other national players are also a product of Windball Cricket.

Smartt played for Lower Corentyne Secondary School during her Windball career. Smartt also praised the Munroe for the great job he has been doing over the years.

Meanwhile, Munroe thanked the management and Staff of Rose Hall Estate for their continued support in the use of the Welfare Centre Ground, all in the development of the sport and young people. He also thanked the Regional Education Office – Region 6, AL Sport & Tour Promotions, the National Sports Commission (NSC), the students, teachers and all the officials involved.

A total of over four hundred and sixty (460) students participated in this year tournament along with 66 teachers from Regions 3, 4 and 6.