Nine new COVID-19 cases recorded in Guyana

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Wednesday recorded a total of nine new Covid-19 cases across the country.

The new infections which are two men and seven women now bring the total number of confirmed cases to 63,389. The cases, according to the Ministry’s dashboard data were detected in Region Four which recorded seven and Region Nine which recorded two.

The dashboard states that eight persons are in institutional isolation, 18 are quarantined institutionally and 77 are in home isolation. Additionally, 22 persons have recovered from the virus within the last 24hours, taking the total number of recovery cases to 62,076.

