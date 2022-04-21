Mother of 10 burnt to death while packing to move out

Kaieteur News – Fire fighters on Wednesday recovered the charred remains of a woman who was burnt to death inside of her Bachelor’s Adventure home located on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

She was identified as, Nicola Jacobs, a 51-year-old domestic worker employed with the St Joseph Mercy Hospital, and a mother of 10 children.

According to her children, her partner, a 34-year-old man, who lived with her, is claiming that the woman had set herself on fire following an argument they had but they want police to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter because she was reportedly packing up her clothes to move out when the tragedy happened.

Neighbours reportedly saw the woman’s wooden home on fire and contacted the Guyana Fire Service (GFS). Fire fighters arrived and put out the blaze but the house was completely destroyed and amidst the rubbles they located Jacob’s burnt remains.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) in a release stated that the cause of the fire which claimed the woman’s life is unknown at this time, and investigations are ongoing. The scene has been possessed and photographed by a member of the Force’s crime scene unit to assist the investigation.

Police said based on information received by investigators the woman lived alone and was last seen alive around 11:00hrs that day. However, according to Jacob’s daughter, Temiki Jacobs, her mother was living there in a common-law-relationship with a 34-year-old man. She said that her mother was living with the individual for five years now but he became abusive towards her.

“The two a dem steady used to fight, he used to beat her bad for money to buy weed and we does tell she mammy lef he and come home, the man nah good fuh yuh”, said the daughter. On Tuesday afternoon, related the daughter, her mother and the man got into another domestic dispute and she burnt up his clothes. As a result he reported the matter to police and she was placed in the lock-ups.

“She only come out of the lock up this morning (Wednesday) and she go by my father’s home (Jacob’s ex-husband) and said that she moving in back”, continued Temiki.

According to the woman’s daughter, Jacobs gave him her ID card and some money and reportedly said ‘I going home for ma clothes and come back’.

Her children were waiting for her to return when they received a call informing them that their mother had set herself on fire. They said that it was Jacob’s partner who made this claim. “When we arrived at the scene we saw him walking away” Temiki told reporters. Temiki said even if it is a case of suicide they want police to investigate because their mother was a strong-willed person who fought herself out of difficult situations.