Woman gets bail for allegedly stabbing child

Kaieteur News – A 28-year-old woman, Padimini Dwarka was on Wednesday granted $150,000 bail for the alleged stabbing of her girlfriend’s four-year-old daughter.

The stabbing reportedly took place around 20:10hrs on Sunday at their home located at Hyde Park, Timehri, on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD).

Dwarka had run away soon after but reportedly, turned herself in at the Timehri Police Station the following day in company of her lawyer.

The child was reportedly left in a critical condition after the stabbing but Kaieteur News was recently updated that she is now stable. Dwarka made her court appearance on Thursday at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court and was charged with the unlawful wounding of the child by Magistrate Judy-Ann Latchman.

She reportedly pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail. Dwarka is expected to make her second court appearance on May 7, 2022.

According to reports it is alleged that Dwarka wanted to stab the mother and not the child. The two reportedly shared a relationship and were living together for some two years. On the day in question they reportedly had an argument and the child’s mother picked her up and told Dwarka that she was leaving. Dwarka allegedly armed herself with a knife and ran to stab the woman but ended up stabbing the child.