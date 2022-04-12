EPA utilising NASA satellite data to keep track of Exxon’s flaring

By Kiana Wilburg

Kaieteur News – The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently disclosed that it is utilising satellite data from the USA’s National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), to keep track of flaring offshore by ExxonMobil’s subsidiary and operator of the Stabroek Block, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL).

According to the World Bank, flaring entails the burning of natural gas associated with oil extraction. The practice which releases over 200 toxic chemicals into the atmosphere has persisted from the beginning of oil production over 160 years ago. It takes place due to a range of issues, from market and economic constraints, to a lack of appropriate regulation and political will.

Given the environmental dangers associated with flaring, Joel Gravesande, who serves as the Head of the EPA’s Oil and Gas Department has said that flaring is one of the key issues his agency pays attention to, hence, it has been unceasing in its effort to build oversight capacity.

He made these and other remarks during his first appearance last week on Kaieteur Radio’s, Guyana’s Oil and You. While on the radio programme, he noted that the Yellowtail Environmental Authorisation Permit demands that there is real time monitoring by the EPA of all gas used. He was keen to note that this provision does not exist in the previously issued documents for the Liza Phase One, Liza Phase Two and Payara operations.

EPA’s Head, Mr. Kemraj Parsram at this point, found it prudent to note that Exxon’s subsidiary cannot flare without presenting a safety case or risk assessment to the agency. This document indicates the reasons for wanting to flare and duration of that exercise.

He noted as well that the EPA is continuously building its capacity for external expertise to ensure there is independent monitoring of Exxon’s activities.

To support Parsram’s statements, Gravesande noted that the EPA is now able to utilise the NASA Earth Observatory Group data set to see if flaring is being done offshore. He explained that the Earth Observatory’s mission is to share with the public the images, stories, and discoveries about the environment, Earth systems, and climate that emerge from NASA research, including its satellite missions, in-the-field research, and models. Gravesande was keen to note that this initiative is a brainchild of the EPA Head.

Parsram disclosed that the agency has been making use of the data set since January. He said, “So we are able to use the satellite imagery to actually see when there is a flaring event by the minute. What is important is that we can pull up the data on that specific event and then calculate using a formula, which our team is now working on, to know the volume of gas flared so we can cross check this with what is submitted by Exxon.”

The EPA team also noted that they have operationalised the agency’s monitoring room, which allows for remote real time and near real monitoring of both offshore and onshore activities including air quality. It also includes a platform to monitor permitted facilities and a high level of compliance with key environmental parametres. The EPA team said it is also in the process of bolstering its monitoring and assessment capability by procuring modern and state of the art measurement equipment/instruments and analyses tools to take accurate measurements, and to make credible assessments of impacts of pollutants in air, water and land. This is a basic capability of any environmental regulatory agency for providing trustworthy and timely assessments of risks and corrective actions.

Kaieteur News understands that the agency currently utilises drone technology and has amplified the use of geographic information system (GIS) and other digital technology for remote monitoring.