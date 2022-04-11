Latest update April 11th, 2022 12:59 AM

Three displaced after Mahaica fire

Apr 11, 2022 News

A screenshot of the Supply house on fire. [Photo credit, Guyana Daily News]

Kaieteur News – Three persons have been displaced after a fire of electrical origin destroyed their Supply, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara home Sunday morning.
In a press release the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) stated that around 02:26hrs the fire was reported and firefighters from the Mahaica Fire Station responded. When the firemen arrived on the scene the two-storeyed wood and concrete building was engulfed in flames.
Efforts were made by the firefighters to put out the flames, but they were unsuccessful. According to information, the building is owned by Boyo Samaroo, but was being occupied by one person on the top floor and two persons on the bottom floor.
This publication understands that the tenant that lived on the top floor was reportedly drunk and left an electrical fan plugged in, which might have caused the blaze.

