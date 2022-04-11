Man dies after bus crashes into tree at Lethem

Latest update April 11th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 11, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A driver was killed on Sunday morning after he crashed a minibus owned by the Annai Central Village Council, into a tree along the Bina Hill Public Road located in North Rupununi, Lethem Region Nine.
Dead is 48-year-old Lennox George of Annai Village. According to police the accident took place around 03:45hrs and there were two passengers in the bus at the time. They were identified as 20-year-old Junliana Williams and her six-year-old Julio Williams, both of Annai village. Both of them had sustained injuries and are presently admitted as patients at Annai Health Centre.
Investigators learnt that George was reportedly speeding west along the road when the bus fell into a pot hole. He lost control of the vehicle and it slammed into a tree beside the road.
Other motorists passing by stopped to render assistance and a motionless George along with the injured passengers were removed from the mangled bus. The doctor attached at the health centre had arrived at scene and pronounced George dead and Williams and her son were taken to the Health Centre.
