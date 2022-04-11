Condolences pour in for passing of Henry Rodney

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education has expressed its sympathy to the family of Guyanese actor Henry Rodney who passed away on April 7 at the Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, New York City.

According to a statement, for years Mr. Rodney kept Guyanese entertained through his many roles on the theatre stage and television. “Over the past four decades, he performed in shows such as, “Nothing to Laugh About” and the “Link Show.” He was most popularly known as Franklin, a character he played in the local television sitcom, “Agree to Disagree”.

Mr. Rodney was passionate about the theatrical arts and made several valuable contributions to society. He was one of the founding lecturers at the National Drama School. In addition to this, he worked along with the Ministry of Education in organising and hosting cultural events,” the statement read.

The ministry said too that Henry also lent his support to the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security as a Child Rights and Women’s Rights advocate. The ministry said Rodney spent over 35 years in the country’s education system as a Drama, English and Literature Teacher. He taught at St. Joseph’s High School, St. Rose’s High School, North Georgetown High School, APEX Academy, Cyril Potter’s College of Education and the Marian Academy.

He also worked along with the Guyana Responsible Parenthood Association (GRPA). Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand while saddened by his passing, is grateful for his invaluable contributions which she believes will live on in all those he touched.

The country is poorer without him. Mr. Rodney has indeed left his mark on Guyanese society. He was a true son of the soil and his rich contributions to this nation will forever be treasured. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, children, family and friends during this difficult time.

Meanwhile, CineGuyana has also extended sincere condolences to the family of Rodney and to the Theatre and Multi-Media Fraternity on his passing. “Henry’s excellent talents and refreshing personality enriched the many films in which he appeared. He was a joy to work with as he contributed to team-building and readily shared his experience and skills,” CineGuyana said.

“While he appeared in films produced by CineGuyana, including “The Bottle”, Henry also acted in “Guyana 1838”, “Jezebel” and several music videos including “Boogie Man”. CineGuyana said Guyana is the poorer by Henry Rodney’s passing, but we are confident that his legacy will be preserved through the work he has left with us. A viewing of some of his work is being arranged.