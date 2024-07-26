UG launches new degree programme on respiratory care

Kaieteur News – The University of Guyana has launched a new degree programme in Respiratory Care.

This makes Guyana the first country in the Caribbean region to have conceptualised such an initiative in its healthcare education system. It was developed within a record time of 11 months. The programme, a collaboration between the Ministry of Health, UG, and the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), will expand the country’s health academic offerings and reinforce the government’s commitment to preparing future professionals to make a difference, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said in a press release.

Now that it is formally launched, the next step is to find individuals who will be trained as Respiratory Therapists, to respond effectively to global health challenges. The launch took place at Herdmonston Lodge on Wednesday evening, where Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, emphasised the programme’s importance, especially considering Guyana’s lack of preparedness when the COVID pandemic struck.

Moreover, it is important to incorporate a programme like this into Guyana’s health system, particularly in light of long-term health issues such as COVID. “This then became a natural thing to do; we just needed to get a course like this so [that] we can train professionals and have them in the system. And that’s one of the reasons why this was expedited,” the health minister emphasised.

He pointed out that the government envisions a modern healthcare system and is positioning Guyana to become a hub for medical training, hence the investments into institutions and developing programmes such as these. “That’s something we’re working on…The investments we’re making [in these] tertiary centres…But what we need is the teaching staff and that is the area that we will have to work on,” he further highlighted.

Dr. Anthony also expressed commendations to stakeholders who contributed their time to bring the programme to life. Medical Doctor at Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation and the key driving force behind the efforts, Dr. Waleema Bacchus-Ali stated that “Guyana will be the first in the Caribbean and one of just a few developing countries to offer a respiratory [degree] programme…[Guyana] is taking a huge step towards achieving the vision articulated by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali many times.”

UG’s Vice-Chancellor (VC), Dr. Paloma Mohamed-Martin noted the significance of Guyana being the first country to launch the degree programme. Also delivering remarks, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Emanuel Cummings, said the university is privileged to have been chosen as the premier institution mandated to deliver on the programme. Other important medical professionals also delivered remarks at the launching ceremony. (DPI)