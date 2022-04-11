Arapaima Logistics helps Pomeroon farmers sell dried coconuts to Miami

…seeking market for other produce

Kaieteur News – Arapaima Logistics, a joint venture logistics company between Roraima Airways and the Trinidad-headquartered RAMPS Logistics have teamed up to offer additional support in finding international markets for Guyanese agro-producers. The majority-Guyanese owned company in a release yesterday said that it has managed to help Pomeroon farmers export some 40,000 locally grown coconuts to Florida in the United States.

In a public missive, Arapaima said that its Florida shipment is the first step in the direction of increasing the volumes of local agricultural produce on the international market in keeping with Guyana’s objective of increasing its earnings from the country’s agricultural sector. The company said that it collaborated with Pomeroon farmers in a design to source, package and transport agricultural produce for export markets.

As a result, Ramps Logistics provided logistical support for the exercise utilizing its international supply chain network to help connect the coconuts to the global market. They said that the Pomeroon farmers also played their part having invested in the upgrade of their farms over the past year. Additionally, it has been encouraging to note the robust response of the farmers to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said.

It continued that it is therefore committed to partnering with farmers to ensure access to guaranteed markets and favourable prices, given the availability of products. Arapaima has noted also, a sustained emphasis by President Dr. Irfaan Ali in various pronouncements to enhance the local and regional agricultural sectors.

To this end, the company said that apart from the initial initiative which involved the single commodity—coconuts—the company is committed to exploring international markets for other local agricultural produce, including Pumpkin, Pepper, Plantain, Eddoes, Dasheen, Yam, Lime and Pineapple.

The company said that the overall aim of the venture is to open a new door that provides a greater incentive for farmers to increase production for the international market. Its longer-term objectives, is to offer farmers fixed-term contracts that include secure payment arrangements.

“Ramps Logistics has also committed to utilizing its supply chain network to seek to create further opportunities for farmers to secure guaranteed prices for their products once they are available. Meanwhile, Arapaima Logistics is keen to work closely with the Ministry of Agriculture in Guyana and the Ministry’s supporting agencies, including the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC), to increase opportunities for farmers and agro-processors to access regional and international markets.”

The company highlighted that with over sixty (60) years of experience in the logistics sector, Arapaima Logistics seeks to use its resources to create entrepreneurial opportunities outside of the Oil and Gas sector.

“Contextually, this inaugural shipment of coconuts to the USA is the first of various opportunities the company intends to explore for exporting products from the Caribbean and South America to global markets and expanding its suite of services to Guyana.”

Arapaima Logistics Incorporated was formed as a critical resource to provide logistics and supply chain solutions locally, regionally, and internationally. The company’s services include Air and Ocean Freight Forwarding, Customs Brokerage, Shore Base Management, Personal Logistics and Immigration Services, Marine Agency Services, Third-Party Procurement Services, Charters, Medical Evacuation, Aircraft Ground Handling, Aviation Security, Airline Catering, Accommodations, and Tours.