Man caught while trying to sell stolen laptop

Kaieteur News – A man who was reportedly looking for a buyer for a stolen laptop was reportedly caught on Thursday last. He has since confessed to breaking into a shop on the same day and stealing the laptop along with four cartons of cigarettes and 18 tins of sausages.

The shop from, which he stole the items, is located at the Kumaka Water Front, Moruca, Region One and reportedly owned by a 49-year-old-man identified as Douglas Robiero.

Robiero told police that he had closed up his shop around 00:10hrs on Thursday. When he returned later that morning to resume business, he noticed that the hasp and staple along with the padlock had been ripped off from the shop’s door.

After reportedly making some checks in the shop, Robiero discovered that his laptop and the other items were missing. He made a report to police and an investigation was launched.

A suspect was identified and a few hours later, police reported that he was spotted walking along the Moruca Access Road with a haversack on his back.

When the suspect saw the policemen, according to reports, he started to act in a suspicious manner. This, this publication was told, caused the ranks to search him. In his haversack, they reportedly found the stolen laptop and arrested him immediately.

Kaieteur News understands that at the time of his arrest the suspect was looking for a buyer for the laptop.

While in custody, he confessed to the crime and led ranks to the other items (cigarettes and sausages) he had stolen.

Commander of the Region One Police District, Himnauth Sawh, said that the man told investigators that he needed some cash thus his intention was to sell the stolen items.

The total value of the stolen items was given as $134,000.

Kaieteur News understands that the man has since been charged for the offence and is presently behind bars.