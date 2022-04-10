4 patients still in COVID-19 ICU, 5 new cases

Latest update April 10th, 2022 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – On Saturday, the Ministry of Health in its daily reporting revealed that four persons are still in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), while five new infections have been recorded in the country.
The new infections, the Ministry’s dashboard shows were recorded in Region Four which now brings the total number of confirmed cases to 63,315.
The dashboard data states also that 10 persons are in institutional isolation, 84 are in home isolation and 16 are quarantined institutionally. Within the last 24-hour period, five persons have recovered from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 61,991.

