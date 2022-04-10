4 patients still in COVID-19 ICU, 5 new cases

Latest update April 10th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 10, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – On Saturday, the Ministry of Health in its daily reporting revealed that four persons are still in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), while five new infections have been recorded in the country.
The new infections, the Ministry’s dashboard shows were recorded in Region Four which now brings the total number of confirmed cases to 63,315.
The dashboard data states also that 10 persons are in institutional isolation, 84 are in home isolation and 16 are quarantined institutionally. Within the last 24-hour period, five persons have recovered from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 61,991.
Apr 10, 2022Kaieteur News – As the ‘Road to Redemption’ card draws closer to April 23rd at the Guyana National Stadium, all eyes around the world are focused on Elton Dharry and Dexter Marques...
Apr 10, 2022
Apr 10, 2022
Apr 10, 2022
Apr 10, 2022
Apr 10, 2022
Kaieteur News – The Recording Industry Association of America has released a list of best selling musicians of all... more
Kaieteur News – Guyana’s political leaders and parties agreed to a consensus formula for the appointment of the top... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Over the last few weeks since the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]