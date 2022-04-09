Teen wanted for killing step father

Kaieteur News – A teenager of Swan Village located along the Linden/Soesdyke Highway, is wanted by police for the death of his stepfather.

The wanted teen was identified as Joshua Williams, 19, and the man he is accused of killing is 41-year-old Joseph Davis.

Kaieteur News learnt yesterday from sources close to the investigation that Davis was stabbed during the late evening hours on Friday March 18, 2022. He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was admitted. Nine days later on March 27, Davis died at the hospital while receiving treatment for his stab wounds.

On Friday (yesterday) police issued a wanted bulletin for Williams. Investigators believe that Williams was the one who had stabbed Davis on Phagwah day.

Speaking with Kaieteur News on Thursday, residents of Swan Village claimed that the stabbing stemmed from an argument the two had over the opening of a door.

One resident had related that Williams had gone home late that day and knocked on the door multiple times but no one came to open it for him.

After waiting for a while, his step father finally decided to let him in but was confronted by an angry Williams.

An argument ensued between the two and Williams reportedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Davis before running away.

Since then police have been looking for Williams. The force is now seeking the public’s help in capturing the suspect. According to the wanted bulletin sent out by the force, if anyone has seen or possess information about William’s whereabouts, they are asked to make contact with police on telephone numbers, 216-0251, 216-0254, 216-0251, 444-3429, 225-6978, 225-8196 or the nearest police station.