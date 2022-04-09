Man gets 6 years for stabbing victim 6 times

Latest update April 9th, 2022 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Anthony Persaud who confessed to stabbing a man six times, was on Friday handed a six years jail sentence.
On March 16, 2022, after spending six years on remand for attempted murder, Persaud pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on March 22, 2016, in the county of Demerara, he wounded Navindra Budhu, with intent to murder him.
Persaud was arraigned for the offence before Justice Brassington Reynolds at the Demerara High Court.
State prosecutor Simran Gajraj had told the court that both parties are not known to each other and on the day in question around 18:02hrs, Budhu was walking along the University of Guyana (UG) Access Road, Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown when he was attacked from behind by Persaud.
It was stated that Persaud, who was armed with a pair of scissors, pushed his hands inside Budhu’s pockets, enquiring what he had. The victim however resisted and Persaud punched him in the face, causing two of his teeth to break.
Persaud then stabbed Budhu six times about the body with the scissors, leaving him bleeding profusely on the side of the road. The victim was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he underwent surgery to his legs and for a puncture between his eighth and ninth rib.
While trying to flee the crime scene Persaud was detained by public-spirited citizens, who handed him over to the police.
Moreover, Persaud’s lawyer Teriq Mohamed had told the court that while his client admitted to attacking Budhu, it was not his intention to rob him. As such, Prosecutor Gajraj had made an application for a psychiatric evaluation to be performed on Persaud.
Justice Reynolds had granted the application and also ordered a probation report be conducted on Persaud’s behalf.
On Friday’s sentencing, Justice Brassington sentenced Persaud to six years. However, the time he spent on remand was deducted.
