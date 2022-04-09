Another shipping industry trailblazer takes services to Linden

– “We have crossed one more milestone building on the future”- Managing Director & Co-Owner, Mrs. Syreeta Welcome- Sancho

Kaieteur News – GuyWillShip, a Guyanese company that is revered for its reputation as a leader and pioneer in the shipping and logistical industry, was pleased to announce that it recently took its services to the mining town of Linden, Region 10. Its latest branch is now open in Amelia’s Ward.

Speaking with Kaieteur News on this latest achievement, the company’s Managing Director and Co-Owner, Mrs Syreeta Welcome- Sancho said, “We have crossed one more milestone building on the future. Indeed, we are proud to be part of the development in Linden and we bring to this part of the country, years of professionalism, and good service which includes customer service. We look forward to serving the lindeners.”

The Managing Director added, “We are now officially Lindeners too, because we have deliberated on this for quite some time after our customers would have reached out asking when we are coming. But I want to say to our loyal customers in Berbice and Essequibo, please don’t be jealous, we are coming your way soon. In the meantime, we invite others to come on board with us as we have a lot to offer; we do air and sea cargo, we do door to door. We have so much to offer and it is all well packaged in years of professionalism and love for what we do.”

Director of Operations, Maurice John was also keen to note that the move to open the new office is a demonstration of the firm’s confidence in the business environment that has been strengthened by the budgetary measures and policies of the PPP/C Government.

He added that despite the disruptions and chaos that erupted in the global supply markets in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, GuyWillShip has been able to successfully ride the storm and emerge a winner. The Director of Operations intimated that the company is determined to make a meaningful impact on the local shipping industry and the wider economy by extension. John commented too, that Guyana’s oil sector will no doubt deliver a sizeable windfall for the shipping industry which will be an integral part of the network of services needed for that trillion-dollar sector.

John was keen to remind that the local company is able to rise to the occasion today given that it was molded by the invaluable efforts and indomitable spirits of CEO Mr. Donald and Ingrid Bristol for over three decades. This newspaper understands that Mrs. Bristol had the vision since the 90s to become a leader in the local shipping industry and did everything within her power to see it through.The blooming business of the Afro-Guyanese native is now overseen by her two children: Syreeta Welcome who is the Managing Director for Guyana and Gavin Welcome who is the Managing Director for the company’s New York branch. Both are part owners.

From a young age, Gavin and Syreeta were taught all aspects of the shipping business and continue to play their part in keeping their mother’s legacy alive and well.

John also disclosed the company’s expectations about the country’s future and where he sees Guywillship in this respect. John said, “…We ultimately want to become the leading freight forwarding company in the country. And with the government pushing shipping to be supplied 100 percent by locals in the oil industry, it is our hope that Guywillship would be able to participate in the sector and serve the country as it grows. We are a firm believer in local content, and we believe that businesses which are fuelled by the energies of young people should be given the opportunity to take Guyana forward.”

As for Alicia Welcome, the Director of Social Media Management, she was keen to note that while the COVID-19 pandemic has inflicted considerable damage on the shipping industry globally, the 2020 and 2021 budgets along with the government’s aggressive COVID-19 vaccination programme have provided the stimulus needed to ensure the economy stays afloat while keeping the citizenry safe.The Guywillship official said, “Around March 2020, several countries went into lockdown and instituted curfews to contain the rapid spread of the COVID-19 infection. As the movement of people was restricted and there was a temporary suspension of production and consumption activities in major regions of the world, various sectors of life and business were greatly affected. Maritime transportation, a key element of the global supply chain, was no exception.”

“But now that the vaccination programmes for various countries are rolling out, we are seeing that the shipping industry is going into recovery mode. In Guyana, which has been blessed with 10 billion barrels of oil equivalent resources and the government pushing exploration and development, investment is coming and that has had a ripple effect on the economy. Also, when you take into consideration how the 2020 and 2021 budgets have provided several COVID-19 relief measures and pumped more money into the economy, it will undoubtedly have a positive effect across the board.”

As for Co-Owner Gavin Welcome, he was pleased to report as well, that Guywillship is already seeing increased activity while adding, that the company is already pushing to be more innovative with additional services to be launched soon. He said they will ultimately increase the company’s growth potential and have it better positioned to be a leader in freight forwarding.

The Guywillship official noted, “It would be remiss of me not to note that the vision of Guywillship is to uphold the standards of excellence and professionalism. We are committed to having every customer satisfied with our service. To achieve this, we would always have trained, courteous, and honest staff members equipped with the capabilities of having every customer completely satisfied with our service.”

He added, “We have been doing this for decades and I have every confidence that so long as we continue on this trajectory, we will continue to take our success to new heights.”

COMPANY’S SERVICES

Kaieteur News had previously reported that Guywillship has been a licenced Customs House Brokerage Service and Freight Forwarder since the 1990s. Initially, the company provided custom brokerage services for DHL Express and expanded into cargo logistics under the trading name Williams Shipping. The company has now expanded its services to other Caribbean and international markets.

It should be noted that Guywillship also provides agency services for Tradespan Cargo and Sydney Reliable out of Canada, Caribbean International Shipping of Atlanta, Caribtrans out of Miami, and Alphonso Shipping out of BVI.

Some of its services include cargo clearance inclusive of deconsolidation, custom brokerage, distribution, inland transportation logistics, customer services, and representation, facilitating door-to-door and door-to-port deliveries. This service also covers air and sea freight.

The company also does freight estimates, packing and crating, inland transportation, arranging international transportation, and securing destination services for clearance and delivery covering air and sea freight.