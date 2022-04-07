BK manager remanded for killing truck driver

Latest update April 7th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 07, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Michael Sooklall, 49, a manger with BK Quarries located along the Mazaruni River, Region Seven was yesterday remanded for killing his colleague, a 69-year-old truck driver at their worksite on Wednesday last.
Sooklall made his court appearance at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Crystal Lambert. He was charged with the murder of Pitamber Sharma of Independence Street, La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD).
He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and is expected to make his next court appearance on April 27, 2022.
According to reports, Sooklall was one of two persons detained by police after an autopsy had revealed that Sharma was strangled. Sharma was reportedly killed after 18:00hrs on Wednesday last and his body dumped into the Mazaruni River. His remains were found around 07:20hrs the following day (Thursday).
Sooklall while in police custody reportedly confessed to killing Sharma. He reportedly told investigators that Sharma had threatened to complain to their superiors that he (the manager) was not doing his job properly.
Sooklall, in his confession, said that he was afraid that if Sharma complained, then most likely he would be replaced by him (Sharma). Angered at the fact that he might lose his position, the manager admitted that he attacked Sharma and choked him to death. After Sharma died, he then dragged his body and dumped it into the river.
Apr 07, 2022Coach Fraser says playing on turf pitches will benefit By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Under Head Coach former Guyana U-19 and First-Class Pacer Linden Fraser, the New York Tri State team is...
Apr 07, 2022
Apr 07, 2022
Apr 07, 2022
Apr 07, 2022
Apr 07, 2022
Kaieteur News – Before we enter a discussion on the two Singhs and what the younger Singh is purported to have done,... more
Kaieteur News – The actual unemployment rate is far lower than the official statistics indicate. The reason for this... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On March 25, the Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS),... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]