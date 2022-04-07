BK manager remanded for killing truck driver

Kaieteur News – Michael Sooklall, 49, a manger with BK Quarries located along the Mazaruni River, Region Seven was yesterday remanded for killing his colleague, a 69-year-old truck driver at their worksite on Wednesday last.

Sooklall made his court appearance at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Crystal Lambert. He was charged with the murder of Pitamber Sharma of Independence Street, La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and is expected to make his next court appearance on April 27, 2022.

According to reports, Sooklall was one of two persons detained by police after an autopsy had revealed that Sharma was strangled. Sharma was reportedly killed after 18:00hrs on Wednesday last and his body dumped into the Mazaruni River. His remains were found around 07:20hrs the following day (Thursday).

Sooklall while in police custody reportedly confessed to killing Sharma. He reportedly told investigators that Sharma had threatened to complain to their superiors that he (the manager) was not doing his job properly.

Sooklall, in his confession, said that he was afraid that if Sharma complained, then most likely he would be replaced by him (Sharma). Angered at the fact that he might lose his position, the manager admitted that he attacked Sharma and choked him to death. After Sharma died, he then dragged his body and dumped it into the river.