Woman remanded for robbing man with surgical blade

Apr 06, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A mother of three, Ronda Jounor of South Ruimveldt, Georgetown was on Monday remanded to prison until April 19, 2022 for robbing a man with a surgical blade.

She appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate Court before Magistrate Delon Bess and was charged for committing robbery with violence. According to reports, she allegedly did not act alone and worked with two male accomplices.

It was reported that the robbery took place on April 1, last at the corner of Regent and Wellington Streets, Georgetown. Jounor had allegedly approached the man and asked him, “If he was doing business with her.” The man reportedly walked away and she reportedly followed him. Two men suddenly joined her and attacked the man.

One of them reportedly choked him while the other pushed his hands into his pocket and removed $208,000 in cash.

As the victim was fighting back, Jounor reportedly used a surgical blade to cut him to his forearm.

