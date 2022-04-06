Man kills teen for refusing to move from his premises

Latest update April 6th, 2022 1:09 AM
Apr 06, 2022 News
Kaieteur News –A 16-year-old boy reportedly lost his life on Monday after he allegedly refused to move from his alleged killer’s premises located at Hogg Street and Independence Boulevard, Georgetown.
At least this was what his teenage friends, who witnessed him being killed, told police.
The dead teen has been identified as Isaiah Smith of Lot 100, Middle Road, La Penitence, Georgetown. Smith was stabbed to death around 14:55hrs.
His friends told investigators that they were all sitting on a bench located on the eastern side of the suspect’s home. The man reportedly came out and ordered them to move but Smith sternly refused.
As a result, the suspect allegedly slapped Smith and a scuffle ensued between them. It was during the scuffle that the suspect reportedly pulled out a knife from his pants waist and stabbed Smith to his abdomen.
Smith then reportedly turned and ran but collapsed a short a distance away. He was reportedly picked up by a taxi driver and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The suspect has since been arrested by police and the suspected murder weapon was recovered.
Apr 06, 2022Kaieteur News –Ladies team captain, Nicolette Fernandes has qualified for the semi-finals in the senior Pan American Squash Championships in Guatemala and is the only Guyanese remaining in the...
Apr 06, 2022
Apr 06, 2022
Apr 06, 2022
Apr 06, 2022
Apr 06, 2022
Kaieteur News – On this day in 2020, Trinidad’s Prime Minister displayed irritation at the ruling of the Court of... more
Kaieteur News – It has come as a total surprise to learn that in the mid-1970s the Maha Sabha successfully petitioned... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On March 25, the Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS),... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]