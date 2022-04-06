Man kills teen for refusing to move from his premises

Kaieteur News –A 16-year-old boy reportedly lost his life on Monday after he allegedly refused to move from his alleged killer’s premises located at Hogg Street and Independence Boulevard, Georgetown.

At least this was what his teenage friends, who witnessed him being killed, told police.

The dead teen has been identified as Isaiah Smith of Lot 100, Middle Road, La Penitence, Georgetown. Smith was stabbed to death around 14:55hrs.

His friends told investigators that they were all sitting on a bench located on the eastern side of the suspect’s home. The man reportedly came out and ordered them to move but Smith sternly refused.

As a result, the suspect allegedly slapped Smith and a scuffle ensued between them. It was during the scuffle that the suspect reportedly pulled out a knife from his pants waist and stabbed Smith to his abdomen.

Smith then reportedly turned and ran but collapsed a short a distance away. He was reportedly picked up by a taxi driver and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect has since been arrested by police and the suspected murder weapon was recovered.