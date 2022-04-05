Substandard wiring caused fire that destroyed pensioner’s home – GFS

Latest update April 5th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 05, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) has concluded that the fire on Sunday that destroyed the Lot 55, First Alley Wismar, Linden Region 10 home of 66-year-old Joel Brewley was caused by substandard electrical wiring.
The GFS was alerted to the fire around 11:44hrs and responded with two fire trucks from the Linden Fire Station.
Fire fighters were able to contain the blaze but the two-storey wooden and concrete structure was burnt to the ground. A nearby building was also scorched.
Investigations conducted by the fire service later revealed that the fire was caused by an electrical power surge which caused a substandard wiring network of the home to overheat.
As a result, the thermostat of a refrigerator inside the home failed and caused its compressor to explode igniting, a flame which then came into contact with nearby combustible materials thus starting the fire.
