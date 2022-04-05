4 patients in COVID-19 ICU, 1 new case

Kaieteur News – On Monday, the Ministry of Health reported that four individuals are currently patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown.

Further, in its latest dashboard, the Ministry’s data shows that one new case was recorded in the country within the last assessed 24-hour period. The new case, which was detected in Region Four, has brought the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 63,273.

The dashboard also shows that eight persons are in institutional isolation, seven are quarantined institutionally and 68 are in home isolation. To date, a total of 61,967 persons have recovered from the virus.

