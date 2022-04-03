Interesting Creature… Rainbow boa

Latest update April 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Epicrates cenchria is a boa species endemic to Central and South America. Common names include the rainbow boa, and the slender boa. A terrestrial species, it is known for its attractive iridescent/holographic sheen caused by structural colouration. Five subspecies are currently recognised, including the nominate subspecies described here.
Distribution and habitat
Epicrates cenchria is found in lower Central America (Costa Rica and Panama), and farther south into South America it occurs east of the Andes roughly reaching northern Argentina (in the provinces: Chaco, Córdoba, Corrientes, Formosa, Salta, Santiago del Estero and Tucumán).
The rainbow boa’s habitat generally consists of humid woodlands and rainforests, but it can also be found in open savannas.
Behaviour
Rainbow boas are nocturnal and most active in the middle of the night.
This species is semi-arboreal, spending time both on the ground and in trees. They are also known to spend time in bodies of water, and are considered capable swimmers.
Captivity
The most common type of rainbow boa found in the pet trade is the Brazilian rainbow boa, E. c. cenchria. During the 1980s and early 1990s, substantial numbers were exported from Suriname. Today, however, far fewer are exported, and most offered for sale are captive bred. With good care, a captive Brazilian rainbow boa can be expected to live for up to 30 years.
