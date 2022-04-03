Guyana gat its own Putin

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Some people following de war in Ukraine as if is a boxing match. Dem covering de war like if dem bin commentating pun a fistic slugfest.

Dem noting every missile dat fire, every salvo dat launch. Dem counting every war tank dat get destroy, every helicopter dat get shoot out de sky and every building dat get destroy.

Dem know how much people running from de war and how much people dead fighting in de war. Dem getting dem information from Western sources and suh dem one-sided.

Dem however nah know dat information done leak out dat less bombs drop pon Ukraine over de past month dan de amount drop in the first night of America bombing of Iraq.

Dem nah had all dat social media at dem time.

Nobody didn’t carry de Americans to the ICC for crimes against humanity. But dem doing suh now dat Russia invade Ukraine.

Yuh know how much innocent people get killed in de Gulf War. Yuh think America bin concerned about human rights when dem bin bombing Iraq. Yuh think is only terrorist getting kill by dem American drones. Nuff innocent people getting killed but dem reports nah reach you and me.

Is like some ah dem media houses in Guyana. Dem does only report wah dem want you to report. But nuff ah dem does prefer political loyalty to professionalism.

But Guyanese buying de western media accounts, hook, line and sinker. De Americans trying fuh paint Putin as de reincarnation of Hitler. But dem forget dat dem had dem own Putin until recently.

Talk half. Leff half.