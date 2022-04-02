Hennessy ‘Day Dream’ event set for Easter Sunday

Kaieteur News – Ansa McAl Trading Limited, the official distributor behind one of the world’s most popular cognac in Guyana, Hennessy, is set to host its Ultimate All White Experience event called “Day Dream” on Easter Sunday.

The event which is set to give patrons a one of a kind Hennessy experience will be held on April 17, at the Lusignan Golf Club, starting from 13:00hrs.

Speaking briefly about the event on Friday at a press conference was Atina Samad, the company’s Hennessy, Moet and Wines Manager who shared that, “What we are trying to create or do with the brand, is not just limited to consumption of the product but aligning it or elevating our experiences on how we deliver our products to our customers and consumers.”

To this end, she said the All White event is going to be something new Guyanese have never experienced before. “It’s something that is definitely going to be new to the country, something we are putting our best effort into. So in terms of décor, food, entertainment, the experience is going to blow your mind, so it’s an event you definitely don’t wanna miss.”

Also speaking at the conference was Mark Nelson, Divisional Manager, at Ansa McAl who noted that being the official distributor of Hennessy, they are trying to do “some really exciting things with the brand”.

Noting that Hennessy plays a pivotal role in terms of the entertainment experience in Guyana, it also has a range of products to offer. He explained that there is the Hennessy VS, the Hennessy VSOP and the Hennessy XO. With that being said, he elaborated that the upcoming event is part of them exposing customers and consumers to the range of Hennessy.

It was noted by the Special Events Manager, Errol Nelson that at this event, all Covid-19 protocols are going to be in place.

Tickets for this event cost $5000 for general admission and VIP packages ranging from $75,000 to $160,000 are available.

Tickets can be purchased at the following locations: Ansal McAl Trading Limited,Twee Gourment Shoppe located at the Giftland Mall, GT Shop and That Look Boutique.