BCB expresses shock and disgust at GCB press statement

Kaieteur News – “The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) has noted with shock and disgust a press release from the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) which has left us totally speechless,” a release from the BCB informed.

It continued, “The Berbice Cricket Board has kept its silence over the last few months despite been targeted by elements in the Board since the recent elections in Essequibo. Our support is no longer wanted or needed and it seems like our success story is a source of jealousy for some. The BCB has submitted audited financial statement for 2018, 2019 and 2020 by a highly respected auditor and we have received full clearance in all three reports.

The 2020 audited report had one page of correction which concerned the incorrect names of our executives for the period under review. The auditor has since corrected the mistake. At the last GCB meeting, our Treasurer was unable to answer a question about a $30,000 receivable because he did not have the necessary information on hand. The simple answer is that the contractor for the repair of our office had not completed the work at the time of the report been submitted. The work was done shortly after the start of our new financial year.”

“The GCB executives today met for its monthly meeting and no discussion about the financial statement took place and no one was authorised to issue a press statement. What is remarkable about all of this is a statement that was made in the GCB chat group that stated that persons would be un-ceremonially removed or would resign in shame. The financial committee of the GCB has to date failed to meet to accept our report but the board in its wisdom has seem it fit to issue a libelous statement. Both the Treasurer and his Assistant were unaware of the statement along with the two vice presidents of the board and a few other executives.

Over the last few months, all suggestions from us have been rejected and all we hear is the word- Noted. The BCB would also like to state that our President never attempted to explain anything about the statements as that was done by our Treasurer Dr Cecil Beharry and his deputy Rovin Bahadur.”

“The BCB is therefore totally shocked by this statement along with the press release since this discussion took place over three weeks ago. We are left to wonder why this unauthorised press release was issued on the same day that a senior executive of the GCB from Demerara had informed the executives that he would inform the media about the happenings within the board.

The BCB for over twelve years had led the fight for return to normalcy to Guyana cricket and it pains that the situation has gotten worse.

We wish to reassure the Guyanese cricketing public that we are committed to the development of the game across our beloved country and while we can say much more, in the interest of unity, we would hold our peace. BCB President Hilbert Foster would like to express his thanks to the GCB for the chance to serve as a Director of the CWI for one year and wishes Mr Duleep Singh all the best in his new position,” the release concluded.