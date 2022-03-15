Next Level dominoes set for March 20, 27

Kaieteur News – Next Level and Rakesh (only name given) will be hosting a dominoes competition on March 20 at Rakesh Sports bar, Canje, East Berbice.

The action will commence at 13:00hrs and entrance fee is $12,000, while $100,000 will be added to the prizes.

The organisers will be staging another competition on March 27 at Transport Sports Club, Thomas Lands.

Double six time is 14:00hrs and entrance fee is $15,000. The winning team will take home a trophy and $200,000, the runner up a trophy and $90,000, third place a trophy and $40,000 and fourth place a trophy and $20,000. The MVP and the player that shares the first love will be given prizes.

The sponsors are Beckles Lumber Yard, Spartans, Lloyd Rollins, HJ 94.1, F and H Printery, Pressy Enterprise, Colin Boyce, Three The Hard Way, Trophy Stall, Strikers Sports Club, ABU Tourism and Guinness bar.

Teams can contact Lyall Gittens on 697-2929 for registration.