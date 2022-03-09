America is a rotten rope

Kaieteur News– Guyana did feel dat presently America deh pon we side in we dispute with Venezuela. Guyanese feel suh because dem think dat because Exxon is wan American company, dat de Americans gan back we against Venezuela.

Guyanese gan learn de hard way. Right now de Americans in talks with de Venezuelans. Dem bin impose sanctions put pon dat country. Dem bin stap de people oil and freeze dem assets in America. But now dat Russia is de big bad wolf, de Americans gone to talk with Maduro to see if he gan be willing to sell dem oil.

De Americans looking fuh oil since dem decide dat dem nah buying no more from Russia. And Venezuela use to sell America oil.

It just shows how easy it is fuh America fuh change dem position overnight. And just as how dem can change dem position overnight in relation to Maduro, dem can change dem position in relation to de border dispute between Venezuela and Guyana.

Guyana shudn’t tie bundle with Uncle Sam. America nah deh pon we side. Dem bin always deh pon dem own side. America is like rotten rope. Yuh holding on to it at yuh own risk.

Exxon gat plenty assets in Venezuela wah Chavez bin seize. And Venezuela gat more oil dan Guyana. De day dat Maduro allow Exxon back inside Venezuela, is de day Guyana cork duck. Dem oil companies gan pack up and head west. And America gan drop we like a bag ah salt.

Talk half. Leff half.