Diamond man goes missing; last seen on Sheriff Street

Kaieteur News – The relatives of 37-year-old Roger Brandt of Lot 482 Third Avenue, Diamond, East Bank Demerara are currently seeking the public’s assistance to locate him after he has not been heard from or seen for over a week now.

Speaking with Kaieteur News on Sunday, the man’s mother, Audrey Brandt said that on the day her son went missing the two were at a supermarket on Sheriff Street, Georgetown. According to the woman, on February 26, last her son had accompanied her to the supermarket on Sheriff Street. She said that day she went into the supermarket to make her purchases while her son waited outside.

The man’s mother recalled that when she came out sometime around noon, her son was nowhere to be seen. She added that she inquired about the young man from persons around the area, but they did not provide her with much information. “We were at the supermarket, he was waiting outside by the time I got out, I searched for him down the street I can’t find him I don’t know where he went,” the distraught woman explained.

Following his sudden disappearance, the woman said she made contact with one of her sisters, Carmen Abdool and they both went to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Eve Leary where they made a report. Given a missing person’s report is filed after 72 hour, they were asked to make one also at the Kitty Police Station which is closest to the supermarket.

Abdool, who also spoke to this publication said it is very strange for her nephew to disappear like that since nothing like this had ever happened before. She said on the day the man disappeared she was preparing to see him since it’s a tradition for his mother and him to visit her every weekend. The worried women said that they have no idea as to where the young man can be since they do not have any other relatives who reside in the country and the young man does not have any close friend he would go to. This newspaper was told that Brandt suffers from a mental illness.

Audrey stated that following her son’s disappearance she requested CCTV footage from the supermarket to which she received. The footage seen by the newspaper showed the young man standing outside the store for a while before he left to go in an unknown direction. Yesterday, this publication confirmed with the CID that a missing person report was filed. The CID also said that a search is still ongoing for the man.

Anyone who might have seen Roger Brandt or knows his whereabouts is asked to call telephone numbers: 222-4494, 623-4796, 218-1699 or the nearest police station.