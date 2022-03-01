Businessman pleads not guilty to murdering teen

Latest update March 1st, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 01, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Businessman, Junior France, called ‘Bora,’ 44, of 210 Tabatinga, Lethem, Rupununi, on Monday denied that he murdered 17-year-old miner, Dane Jerrick of Lot 1 ‘A’, Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara.
France was arraigned before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow in the Suddie High Court. He denied the charge which alleges that on May 17, 2020, at Puruni Landing, Mazaruni River, Region Seven, he murdered Jerrick.
A jury was empanelled and the hearing will commence on Thursday March 3, 2022. The State is being represented by State Prosecutor Tiffini Lyken, while France is being represented by attorneys-at-law, Nigel Hughes and Ronald J. Daniels.
According to reports, on the day in question, the teen was shot to his lower back, allegedly by France, who is a licensed firearm holder. France alleged that the teen intruded his property [a shop], which caused him to discharge several rounds – one which hit Jerrick in the back.
