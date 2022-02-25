Neighbours detained following murder of hotel owner at Eteringbang

Latest update February 25th, 2022 12:58 AM
Feb 25, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Three persons have been arrested by police in connection with the gruesome murder of a Brazilian businessman on Wednesday at the Eteringbang Landing, Cuyuni, Region Seven.
The suspects are neighbours of the businessman identified as 62-year-old Edmilson Dosantos popularly known as “Damicio”. Dosantos who is also a dredge owner, operates a hotel located at Eteringbang.
His battered remains were found lying on his bed in one of the rooms of his hotel. According to police, he was found lying face down on his bed. His hands and feet were bound with a hammock and scotch tape. A pickaxe was also seen sticking out from the middle of his head and his face was reportedly bashed in.
As detectives investigate the heinous killing of the businessman, Commander of the district, Dion Moore said his ranks have detained three individuals and they are assisting his ranks with the investigation. He stopped short of saying that they are Dosantos neighbours but residents who witnessed their arrest recognised them as individuals who reside in buildings close to his hotel. The Brazilian businessman was last seen alive around 20:00 hrs on Tuesday. A hot dog vendor plying his trade at the landing had gone to his hotel to book a room; Dosantos had told him to return the following the day.
Detectives learnt that hot dog vendor returned around 11:00hrs but when he called out for Dosantos, he did not receive an answer. He reportedly forced open his room door and that is when he discovered that Dosantos was murdered.
