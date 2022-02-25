Latest update February 25th, 2022 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Neighbours detained following murder of hotel owner at Eteringbang

Feb 25, 2022 News

The Eteringbang Landing where the gruesome murder of Dosantos occurred

Kaieteur News – Three persons have been arrested by police in connection with the gruesome murder of a Brazilian businessman on Wednesday at the Eteringbang Landing, Cuyuni, Region Seven.
The suspects are neighbours of the businessman identified as 62-year-old Edmilson Dosantos popularly known as “Damicio”. Dosantos who is also a dredge owner, operates a hotel located at Eteringbang.
His battered remains were found lying on his bed in one of the rooms of his hotel. According to police, he was found lying face down on his bed. His hands and feet were bound with a hammock and scotch tape. A pickaxe was also seen sticking out from the middle of his head and his face was reportedly bashed in.
As detectives investigate the heinous killing of the businessman, Commander of the district, Dion Moore said his ranks have detained three individuals and they are assisting his ranks with the investigation. He stopped short of saying that they are Dosantos neighbours but residents who witnessed their arrest recognised them as individuals who reside in buildings close to his hotel. The Brazilian businessman was last seen alive around 20:00 hrs on Tuesday. A hot dog vendor plying his trade at the landing had gone to his hotel to book a room; Dosantos had told him to return the following the day.
Detectives learnt that hot dog vendor returned around 11:00hrs but when he called out for Dosantos, he did not receive an answer. He reportedly forced open his room door and that is when he discovered that Dosantos was murdered.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Pepsi/Mike Parris U16 championship marks return of boxing

Pepsi/Mike Parris U16 championship marks return of boxing

Feb 25, 2022

Kaieteur News – Down on the canvas since the advent of COVID-19, amateur boxing is set to make a return this weekend, when the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) hosts its Pepsi-sponsored Mike...
Read More
“Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

“Cricket gear for young and promising...

Feb 25, 2022

Match Ticket emerge champions at ECC dominoes

Match Ticket emerge champions at ECC dominoes

Feb 25, 2022

Lady Jags left with two hurdles to cross

Lady Jags left with two hurdles to cross

Feb 25, 2022

GTT Super-6 knockout cricket tourney set for March 12 &13

GTT Super-6 knockout cricket tourney set for...

Feb 25, 2022

Guyana Women in Chess Community holds first interactive session

Guyana Women in Chess Community holds first...

Feb 25, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]