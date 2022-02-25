Latest update February 25th, 2022 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GECOM moves towards continuous registration in preparation for LGE

Feb 25, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is moving towards continuous registration as preparation begins in earnest for the holding of the Local Government Elections (LGE).
Kaieteur News understands that Chief Elections Officer, (CEO) Vishnu Persaud, has been instructed to commence preparations for continuous registration from next month.
Continuous registration is an important first step towards getting a list of electors. It is understood that GECOM is looking to have an updated voters’ list in place by October, in order for the LGE to be held.
Meanwhile, the Commission still has to fill the posts of Deputy CEO and other senior management vacancies. This comes months after it filled the vacant position of Chief Elections Officer (CEO) with at least six other senior positions remaining vacant. Kaieteur News understands that the interview for a Legal Officer was slated to be by the end of this week.
Kaieteur News understands, however, that with regard to the Deputy Chief Elections Officer (DCEO) post, there have also been requests for this position to be re-advertised. At present, Melanie Marshall, Neil Bacchus and Deodat Persaud are among the candidates shortlisted for that position.
The other vacancies at GECOM include the Assistant Chief Elections Officer (ACEO). Those shortlisted are Delon Clarke, Noland Jervis, Paul Jaisingh, Mohamed Arjoon, Neil Bacchus, , Natasha Grenion Dipchand, Andrea Sparman, Duarte Hetsberger and Colin April.
The other posts are Civic and Voter Education Manager for which 17 persons have been shortlisted and Logistics Manager for which 24 persons have been shortlisted. GECOM is expected to fill all of these vacancies in time for the holding of LGE later, this year. LGE are constitutionally due every two years in Guyana, and were last held in 2018. However, given the fiasco that played out following the 2020 General and Regional Elections, the Local Government polls were deferred to 2022.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Pepsi/Mike Parris U16 championship marks return of boxing

Pepsi/Mike Parris U16 championship marks return of boxing

Feb 25, 2022

Kaieteur News – Down on the canvas since the advent of COVID-19, amateur boxing is set to make a return this weekend, when the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) hosts its Pepsi-sponsored Mike...
Read More
“Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

“Cricket gear for young and promising...

Feb 25, 2022

Match Ticket emerge champions at ECC dominoes

Match Ticket emerge champions at ECC dominoes

Feb 25, 2022

Lady Jags left with two hurdles to cross

Lady Jags left with two hurdles to cross

Feb 25, 2022

GTT Super-6 knockout cricket tourney set for March 12 &13

GTT Super-6 knockout cricket tourney set for...

Feb 25, 2022

Guyana Women in Chess Community holds first interactive session

Guyana Women in Chess Community holds first...

Feb 25, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]