GECOM moves towards continuous registration in preparation for LGE

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is moving towards continuous registration as preparation begins in earnest for the holding of the Local Government Elections (LGE).

Kaieteur News understands that Chief Elections Officer, (CEO) Vishnu Persaud, has been instructed to commence preparations for continuous registration from next month.

Continuous registration is an important first step towards getting a list of electors. It is understood that GECOM is looking to have an updated voters’ list in place by October, in order for the LGE to be held.

Meanwhile, the Commission still has to fill the posts of Deputy CEO and other senior management vacancies. This comes months after it filled the vacant position of Chief Elections Officer (CEO) with at least six other senior positions remaining vacant. Kaieteur News understands that the interview for a Legal Officer was slated to be by the end of this week.

Kaieteur News understands, however, that with regard to the Deputy Chief Elections Officer (DCEO) post, there have also been requests for this position to be re-advertised. At present, Melanie Marshall, Neil Bacchus and Deodat Persaud are among the candidates shortlisted for that position.

The other vacancies at GECOM include the Assistant Chief Elections Officer (ACEO). Those shortlisted are Delon Clarke, Noland Jervis, Paul Jaisingh, Mohamed Arjoon, Neil Bacchus, , Natasha Grenion Dipchand, Andrea Sparman, Duarte Hetsberger and Colin April.

The other posts are Civic and Voter Education Manager for which 17 persons have been shortlisted and Logistics Manager for which 24 persons have been shortlisted. GECOM is expected to fill all of these vacancies in time for the holding of LGE later, this year. LGE are constitutionally due every two years in Guyana, and were last held in 2018. However, given the fiasco that played out following the 2020 General and Regional Elections, the Local Government polls were deferred to 2022.