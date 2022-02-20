Latest update February 20th, 2022 12:59 AM

GISE, Star Party Rental & Trophy Stall cricket Massacre at DCC as Griffith breaks 39-yr record

Feb 20, 2022 Sports

By Sean Devers

In steaming heat on a lightning fast and excellently manicured ground, it was a massacre at DCC as the host ripped an innocuous GCC bowling attack to shreds on the first day of the GISE, Star Party Rental & Trophy Stall Two-day Division Final yesterday.

Minister Charles Ramson jr is introduced to the DCC team by Skipper Chris Barnwell as GCA President Neil Barry (right) share the moment. (Sean Devers photo)

Spearheaded by a record breaking 300 from 228 balls and decorated with 24 fours and 23 sixes and Chris Barnwell’s 175 from 120 balls with 13 fours and 13 sixes, the pair added 359 runs for third wicket.
Persaud supported with an explosive 85 with 13 fours and four sixes, as DCC galloped to 590-4 declared from just 69.1 overs in a runs fest.
Off-spinner Winston Forrester (2-115) and Renaldo Ali-Mohammed (2-141) were the wicket takers for GCC who were 98-8 at the stumps, trailing by 411 runs going into today’s final day. Forrester (25), Ryan Hemraj (21) and Mahindra Dindyal (15) were the only batsmen to reach double figures.
Ashmead Nedd (4-6) and Totaram Bishun (2-39) are the main wicket-takers for DCC so far.
GCC won the toss and under blues Skies and on a good batting track, and surprisingly invited the host to use the perfect batting conditions first and from the first ball from pacer Deonarine Seegobin which Persaud dismissively cut for four, it was an ominous sign what was to come later in a day which was totally dominated by DCC.

Chris Barnwell goes for big during his entertaining 175 yesterday. (Sean Devers photo)

Trevon Griffith hits Ali-Mohamed over cover for six during triple Century. (Sean Devers photo)

Persaud and Griffith added 124 in a partnership which was dominated by the right-handed Persaud who raced to 28 with seven sizzling boundaries.
Griffith started cautiously but changed gears and pulled Thadius Lovell for four and danced into Forrester and hit him over mid-on for a boundary to bring up the 50. He celebrated the landmark with a glorious cover drive for the second boundary of the over.
Persaud smashed Lovell for three boundaries, the last one; a clinical pull, which brought up his 50 from 32 balls with 10 fours and a six as he took 28 from the over.
Persaud then hit Forrester for back-to-back boundaries to bring up the 100 in 10.1 overs.

Winston Forrester (2-115) about to be hit for six by Barnwell (Sean Devers photo)

Joshua Persaud cuts for during his explosive 85 at DCC yesterday (Sean Devers photo)

Persuad continued his brutal onslaught, hitting the spinner onto Lance Gibbs Street and smashed him for four as boundaries came fast and furious with Griffith joining in the carnage; stroking Lovell for a majestic four past cover.
Forrester removed Persaud to break the partnership before enticing Sachin Singh (10) to point and 144-2 the Bourda boys were fighting back.
Griffith drove Mahindra Dindyal past cover for four to reach his 50 from 57 balls with six fours and two sixes before Barnwell clobbered a six to bring up the 200.
Griffith brought up his century from 106 balls with 11 fours and four sixes before Barnwell, dropped on 43 by Devon Lord off Forrester, stroked Mohamed for four to reach his fifty which came from 60 balls with four fours and three sixes.
Barnwell deposited Forrester for six to post his third century for the tournament following his ton against UG and his 176 against Everest in the semi-finals.
After that it was boundaries galore and Griffith and Barnwell hit sixes and fours at will before Barnwell fell to Ali Mohammed, who left the field with a minor groin injury, at 507-3 before Griffith passed the 273 made by the late Andrew Lyght against GYO in 1983 to become the DCC batsman with the highest score in first division cricket.
The left-hander hit Lovell for six sixes in one over and soon reached his triple century but 13 short of overtaking Everest’s David Harper’s 313 in 1989 against DCC he was removed by Ali Mohammed at which time the declaration was made.
The game concludes today.

 

