Police play to a draw with Rubis in rain affected game

Noble House Seafoods 2nd division 2-day…

Kaieteur News – The opening day on Saturday’s Georgetown Cricket Association’s (GCA) Noble House Seafoods second division two-day cricket tournament saw only three overs bowled at the Eve Leary ground.

But it was enough for Police to reach 19-1 although Paul Tyndell fell for 11.

On Sunday police progressed to 227 with Kyle Michiel top scored with 45 while Keston Harcourt scored22, Troy Benn making return to cricket for the first time in five years hit three boundaries in 21 and Cecil Adams with 17 were the batsmen to reach 15.

Travis Persaud took 3-29 from eight overs while Mahindra Jeenarine captured 3-42 from 15 overs for Rubis who reached 119-8 when the rain affected game ended in a draw.

Renai Gransult hit two fours and two sixes in 32. Persaud followed his three-wicket haul by scoring 27, while A. Gainda contributed 20 as Wallace had three wickets, Tyndell supported with two victims. (Sean Devers)