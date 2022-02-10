Latest update February 10th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Who is Su?

Feb 10, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Kaieteur News – Dem boys know dat when somebody tell yuh dat yuh ‘su-su’ pun dem, it does mean yuh talk dem name. Well nuff talk-name tekkin place, or at least suh it being alleged.
One foreign reporter talk how a man name Su bin su-su. Well if dat is not true, den Su gan sue de reporter. But if is true den Su might end up getting sue. In de meantime everybody want know who is dis man dem called Su and whether indeed he did ‘su-su’.
Right now de slightest thing and people suing. Deh gat one lawyer who does be combing de newspaper everyday fuh find grounds fuh sue de newspaper. De lawyer tekking case to de client instead of de other way around.
One time dem boys sue de airlines fuh losing dem luggage. Dem boys lose de case.
But deh gat some people does sue airlines and win money, so much so dat it gat dem flying high fuh de rest ah dem life.
A man turn up at a legal firm fuh a job interview. De firm human resource manager ask he, if he think he honest.
De job seeker say, “Let me tell you how honest I am. I borrowed $50,000 from my father for my university education and I paid him back every cent after my first case.”
“Dat is impressive,” said de human resources manager. “But what case was dat?”
“After he sued me for the money.”
Talk half. Leff half.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Match summaries on Day 1 of Round 1 of the West Indies four-day first-class tournament

Match summaries on Day 1 of Round 1 of the West Indies four-day...

Feb 10, 2022

Windward Volcanoes hold on to post challenging score vs Guyana Harpy Eagles Kaieteur News – CWI – At Queen’s Park Oval: Windward Islands Volcanoes chose to bat against Guyana Harpy...
Read More
Seeraj Bhimsain U19 40-over tournament set to commence on Saturday in Wakenaam

Seeraj Bhimsain U19 40-over tournament set to...

Feb 10, 2022

Panthers remain undefeated in GRFU 10s League

Panthers remain undefeated in GRFU 10s League

Feb 10, 2022

Meusa cops National Chess title, Kandavel crowned Junior Champion

Meusa cops National Chess title, Kandavel crowned...

Feb 10, 2022

GCOS throws support behind Table Tennis

GCOS throws support behind Table Tennis

Feb 10, 2022

National Volleyball Player Shepperd in critical condition after car accident

National Volleyball Player Shepperd in critical...

Feb 09, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]