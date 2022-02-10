Who is Su?

Latest update February 10th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 10, 2022
Kaieteur News – Dem boys know dat when somebody tell yuh dat yuh ‘su-su’ pun dem, it does mean yuh talk dem name. Well nuff talk-name tekkin place, or at least suh it being alleged.
One foreign reporter talk how a man name Su bin su-su. Well if dat is not true, den Su gan sue de reporter. But if is true den Su might end up getting sue. In de meantime everybody want know who is dis man dem called Su and whether indeed he did ‘su-su’.
Right now de slightest thing and people suing. Deh gat one lawyer who does be combing de newspaper everyday fuh find grounds fuh sue de newspaper. De lawyer tekking case to de client instead of de other way around.
One time dem boys sue de airlines fuh losing dem luggage. Dem boys lose de case.
But deh gat some people does sue airlines and win money, so much so dat it gat dem flying high fuh de rest ah dem life.
A man turn up at a legal firm fuh a job interview. De firm human resource manager ask he, if he think he honest.
De job seeker say, “Let me tell you how honest I am. I borrowed $50,000 from my father for my university education and I paid him back every cent after my first case.”
“Dat is impressive,” said de human resources manager. “But what case was dat?”
“After he sued me for the money.”
Talk half. Leff half.
