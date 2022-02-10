Health Ministry records 3 additional COVID-19 deaths

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported another three more COVID-19 fatalities. This time, the deaths are that of an 86-year-old woman from Region 10 along with two men – a72-year-old from Region Two and an 80-year-old from Region Three who died over a three-day period (February 7 to 9).

As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,188.

Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 167 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 61,901.

The dashboard shows that 17 patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 98 individuals are in institutional isolation, 3,289 are in home isolation and 25 are in institutional quarantine.

To date, a total of 57,309 people have recovered.

