Suspect in East Bank Berbice shooting/robbery remanded to prison

Kaieteur News- Just about a week after Edward Ramroop, 54, a boat captain and shop owner was shot during the course of a robbery at his home and business place in Glasgow Housing Scheme, East Bank Berbice, police have managed to charge one suspect after he confessed to committing the crime with an accomplice.

Simon Davis, 23, a Labourer of Heathburn Village, East Bank Berbice was charged with two counts of robbery under arms. He was arraigned before Magistrate Peter Hugh at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday .

The details of the charges read that the accused, being in the company of another on the 25th January 2022, at Glasgow Housing Scheme, EBB and being armed with a dangerous weapon, to wit, a gun and a knife, robbed Edward Ramroop of $53,000 and Bibi Zulika Ramroop of a cellphone, $14,000 in cash and $6000 worth in phone cards. He has been remanded to prison until February 18th, 2022.

Meanwhile, in an update on his recovery, Ramroop indicated that he is doing okay and that doctors placed steel into the arm that was shot. He added that he is currently recovering from the ordeal at home but is hopeful that the second suspect will be arrested and charged as well. His wife, Bibi Zulika Ramroop, 57, noted too that she is happy her husband is out of the hospital.

Two men masked and armed with a gun and knife, barged unto the premises and in the home of Edward and Bibi Ramroop on Monday 25th January, 2022 at approximately 20:30 hrs, shortly after they had closed their grocery shop downstairs. According to Bibi Ramroop, she was downstairs with her 6-year-old granddaughter while her husband was sitting on the verandah (also downstairs) when the two men entered. She added that the perpetrator armed with a gun shot her husband while the other armed with a knife confronted her in the house. The suspect demanded that she hand over all her cash and without hesitation she pulled a drawer near her and handed him whatever cash was in it while telling him that it was all that they had. Both men then made good their escape and the injured Ramroop was rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.