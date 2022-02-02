Lone company bids $48M to install new water system at Itabac

Latest update February 2nd, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 02, 2022 News
Kaieteur News- During the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office on Tuesday, it was revealed that R. Kissoon Contracting Services was the only company to place a bid for the installation of a new water supply system at Itabac, a village located in Region Eight.
The company submitted a financial proposal of $47,860,000 to install the new water supply system. This figure is actually $9,234,000 above the engineer’s estimate for the project, which was originally $38,617,000.
During last week’s 2022 budget presentation, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, announced that $4.9 billion has been budgeted for the improvement of the country’s water sector, of which $394.5 million was budgeted under the Hinterland Water Supply Programme (HWSP).
Below are the companies and their bids:
Guyana Water Incorporation (GWI)
Installation of new water supply system, Itabac, Region Eight.
Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM)
Provision of service for the maintenance of air condition units for the Guyana Elections Commission.
Provision of Services: Lot 1 Sanitary Disposal, Lot 2: Termite Treatment Pest Control Services for the Guyana Elections Commission
Ministry of Health
Supply and delivery of stationery for programs 1 to 8.
Supply and delivery of janitorial supplies for programs 1 to 8.
Supply and delivery of dietary supplies for programs 1 to 8.
