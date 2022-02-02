Lone company bids $48M to install new water system at Itabac

Kaieteur News- During the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office on Tuesday, it was revealed that R. Kissoon Contracting Services was the only company to place a bid for the installation of a new water supply system at Itabac, a village located in Region Eight.

The company submitted a financial proposal of $47,860,000 to install the new water supply system. This figure is actually $9,234,000 above the engineer’s estimate for the project, which was originally $38,617,000.

During last week’s 2022 budget presentation, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, announced that $4.9 billion has been budgeted for the improvement of the country’s water sector, of which $394.5 million was budgeted under the Hinterland Water Supply Programme (HWSP).

