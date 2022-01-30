Welcomed decline in COVID-19 cases seen during past week

– 38 deaths recorded between Jan. 22 and 28

Kaieteur News – If you hadn’t noticed, the worrying spread of COVID-19 during the past week noticeably declined giving hope to many that we may just be closer to seeing the back of the dreaded pandemic.

Though less than the week prior, deaths due to COVID-19 complications during the past week, continued to be of major concern.

The previous week scrutinised by this publication ended with 892 new cases and 1,122 deaths.

At the start of the seven-day period (January 22) currently under scrutiny, the number of cases was 957 with deaths increasing to 1,130, an increase of deaths.

Among the eight additional deaths recorded are five men – two, ages 65 (fully vaccinated) and 79 (unknown status) from Demerara-Mahaica (Region 4), and another two, ages 60 (fully vaccinated) and 51 (unvaccinated) from Essequibo Islands – West Demerara (Region 3), who died on January 21, and a 48-year-old (partially vaccinated) also from Region 4 who died on January 22.

The deaths of three unvaccinated women were also recorded – a 74-year-old from Region 4 who died on January 20, a 67-year-old from Region 3 and a 28-year-old from Barima-Waini (Region 1), both of whom died on January 22.

By the following day, January 23, new cases had dipped to 642 with four additional deaths – two men and two women – bringing the national death toll to 1,134.

The deaths were that of three Region 3 residents – a fully vaccinated 46-year-old woman on January 20, a fully vaccinated 68-year-old man on January 21 and a 67-year-old man whose vaccination status is unknown. Another death was recorded of an unvaccinated 88-year-old woman from Upper Demerara – Berbice (Region 10) on January 23.

On January 24, new infections dipped to its lowest reflected by the 173 new cases the Ministry recorded on its dashboard that day, along with an additional four deaths.

Bringing the total deaths to 1,138 were three women and a man over a three-day period. On January 22 a 63-year-old woman from Region 3, whose vaccination status is not known, passed away. The following day, January 23, an unvaccinated, 57-year-old woman from Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo (Region 9) also died, as did another unvaccinated woman, 52, from Cuyuni-Mazaruni (Region 7).

On January 24, a 32-year-old man from Region 4, whose vaccination status is not known, was added to the COVID-19 fatalities.

The new infections on January 25 climbed to 372 with deaths skyrocketing to 1,148. The deaths were those of six women and four men who died during a five-day period.

According to Health Ministry on January 21, a fully vaccinated 80-year-old woman from Region 3 passed away. On January 22, a 73-year-old woman from Pomeroon-Supenaam (unknown status) passed away as well while the following day, January 23, three men were also listed among the dead – a partially vaccinated 48-year-old and an unvaccinated 65-year-old, both from East Berbice-Corentyne (Region 6) and a 64-year-old, whose vaccination status is unknown from Region 4. January 24 saw the demise of three women – an unvaccinated 62-year-old from Region 7, a 76-year-old and 95-year-old, both from Region 4 with unknown vaccination status – and a 62-year-old fully vaccinated man from Mahaica-Berbice (Region 5). On January 25, the death of an unvaccinated 67-year-old woman from Region 4 was recorded.

New cases mounted to 424 on January 26 even as the death toll increased to 1,154.

The six new cases were that of four women and two men. On January 22 the death of a fully vaccinated, 42-year-old woman from Region 1 was recorded then, on January 25 three more deaths were recorded – two unvaccinated women: an 86-year-old from Region 4 and an 89-year-old from Region 10, along with a fully vaccinated 57-year-old man also from Region 4. Two more deaths were recorded on January 26 – an unvaccinated 70-year-old man from Region 4 and an unvaccinated 71-year-old woman from Region 10.

On January 27 there were 408 new infections and the deaths of two unvaccinated men from Region 4 were added to the COVID-19 fatalities bringing the nation total to 1,156. On January 26, the death of an 81-year-old man was recorded and the following day, January 27, the death of a 66-year-old man was also recorded.

By January 28 new cases declined to 375 with the death toll reaching 1,160.

The deaths over a four-day (Jan. 25- 28) period were those of three men and a woman. The men who died were: a fully vaccinated 57-year-old, a 75-year-old (unknown status) and an unvaccinated 82-year-old all from Region 4 and an 80-year-old woman, also from Region 4 whose vaccination status is unknown.

Guyana, as of January 28, recorded a total of 58,979 cases and of these 46,671 have recovered. It is however, worrying that, at the time of writing this article, there are more than a dozen people in the COVID-19 ICU battling for survival.

Given our prevailing state of affairs, it would be prudent that we each continue to follow measures to safeguard ourselves and loved ones from infection and possible death.