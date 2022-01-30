Guyana, Suriname sign pact to pave way for business cooperation

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Private Sector Commission (PSC) recently inked an agreement with its Surinamese counterparts, which will pave the way for business cooperation, tourism ventures as well as information and skills exchange or development, among several others between the two countries.

This will be made possible through the Guyana-Suriname Private Sector Business Council.

According to the PSC in a release, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked between Guyana and the Suriname Trade and Industry Association on Wednesday to concretise bilateral relations between the two countries.

The pact between the two countries will: promote trade, industry and investment; improve competitiveness through innovation and entrepreneurship and more importantly promote joint venture partnerships or the formation of synergies between businesses in the two countries.

Other areas of partnership include skills development; Information and Communications Technology exchanges; sharing research on agriculture development and forestry, and collaboration on infrastructure development in the transportation, education and Skills Development Centre for Oil and Gas.

The agreement will also ensure that the two parties work towards supporting an enabling environment for the rapid and secure movement of goods; the energy transition and climate change agenda; advancement of tourism through joint ventures and the financing of large Public Private Projects with mutual benefits.

The MoU signed by PSC Chairman, Paul Cheong and Chairman of the Suriname Trade and Industry Association, Bryan Renten, will allow each country to select representatives to sit on the Guyana-Suriname Private Sector Business Council.

The Council will comprise of 10 members, with five individuals from each country. “It is expected that the Council will be established within a fortnight and will hold its first meeting to discuss the areas of cooperation,” the PSC announced yesterday.