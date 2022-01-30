CASH set alit with day one of Senior National Table Tennis Championships

Latest update January 30th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 30, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The action continued in the Senior National Table Tennis Championships at the Cliff Anderson Sports hall which witnessed some quarterfinals action among others, as players aimed to book their spot in the finale.
In the “C” Class Open Draw many players turned up in this category, but it was Vicente Henery, Saalih Rahim, Walter Marcus and Ishaka Jackman who were deemed lucky enough to secure their spots in the semifinals. Henery was able to defeat Umar Percival in his first match 3-1 (11,11, -5,9), Saalih Rahim defeated Jasmine Billingy 3-1 (8,-9,7,9), Walter Marcus also trounced Malachi Moor 3-1 (-8,13,7,10) and Ishaka Jackman crushed Abdool Rahim 3-0 (3,7,8).
In the U21 Men’s Singles there were a total of four groups, the top two from each group advanced. Jonathan Van Lange and Saalih Rahim, advanced from group one while Colin Wong, Niran Bissu advanced from group two, Krystian Sahadeo, Malachi Moore advanced from group three and Kyle Chung and Terrence Rausch advanced from group four.
From those that advanced, Jonathan Van Lange battled Terrence Rausch and defeated him 4-0 (15,5,7,8), Krystian Sahadeo whipped Niran Bissu 4-1 (8,10,11,-6,10), Kyle Chung beat Malachi Moore 4-1 (8,10,11,-6,10) and Colin Wong booked the final spot in the quarterfinals as he defeated Saalih Rahim 4-0 (4,5,9,10).
In the 21 Years and Under ladies four ladies battled it out in the group stage on day 1, Jasmine Billingy, Thuraia Thomas, Crystal Melville and Samara Sukhai. Despite only four ladies in the category only one would be determined the winner as the format being played was round robin. Jasmine Billingy was dominant in her two matches as she fended off Crystal Melville 3-2 (-12,11,-8,9,3) and Samara Sukhai 3-0 (10,6,3) thus securing four points. Thuraia Thomas also won her three games as she dominated Melville 3-0 (8,10,4) and Sukhai 3-0 (10,6,3).
At the close of play Billingy and Thomas were on four points each while Melville and Sukhai were on two points each.
