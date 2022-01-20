Man killed by boat propeller after changing seat

Kaieteur News – A decision made by a 23-year-old man to exchange seats with another passenger on a speedboat bound for Port Kaituma Region One, proved to be a fatal one, after he was killed by a propeller on Tuesday last.

He was identified as Chive Persaud also known as ‘Santana’, ‘Putagee’ and ‘Boyo’ of Jacklow, Upper Pomeroon River, Region Two.

Persaud reportedly perished during the early evening hours in what is being labeled as a “freak accident” while the boat powered by a 200HP outboard engine was travelling along the Port Kaituma River.

Kaieteur News was told that boat belonged to a relative of Persaud and was hired by passengers at Mabaruma for a trip to Port Kaituma.

One individual (name provided) related that before the vessel took off, Persaud decided to change seats with another passenger. That passenger was seated reportedly at the rear end of the boat close to the engine, the captain and the fuel tank. However, the person was a bit “too fat” and could not sit properly.

In order to make the passenger comfortable, Persaud decided to exchange seats with the person.

Moments later while the boat was in route to Port Kaituma, tragedy struck. Reports are that while traveling closely along the riverbank, the engine foot struck a piece of wood and it catapulted into the air. As a result, the spinning propeller attached to the end chopped Persaud several times to his head killing him instantly.

Photos seen by this media house painted a gruesome scene. There was splattered blood all over the boat and a dead Persaud was seen lying on top of the fuel tanks bleeding from gaping wounds to his face and head. A piece of the youth’s face was also completed severed off.

Meanwhile, Persaud’s friends and relatives flooded the various social media platforms with posts expressing their shock and grief after learning of his tragic demise.

One friend wrote, “Boyo (Persaud) this breaks my heart. You were such a friendly and mannerly young man. Always with a smile. You will forever be remembered”.

Another post on Facebook read, “This was unexpected when i got the news. You were a very kind boy. I remember the other day when we were together, messaging, making joke and fun out of each other.”